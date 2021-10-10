Florida High alum, Florida A&M's Javan Morgan a special talent on Rattlers roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the Florida A&M football team improved to 3-2 on the year following their 30-7 win over South Carolina State Saturday night, this Rattler's defense once again showcased just how talented they are on that side of the ball.

And in particular, the FAMU secondary is wreaking havoc for opposing QBs. Florida High Alum Javan Morgan made a big interception in Saturday’s contest and head coach Willie Simmons says that a special talent like Javan is making a big impact in that Rattlers secondary.

“You know Javan is a guy who probably has the most talent on the defense physically. He’s one of the top two or three guys on the back end, he’s one of the strongest guys pounds for pound. An amazing athlete," says Simmons. "Javan's best football is ahead of him. He’s just stuck in a situation behind two guys who are probably going to be playing football next year in the NFL. He’s made the most of his opportunities. He did a great job making a break on the pass. Those are the types of plays he makes all the time in practice.”

FAMU is back on the road next Saturday for a conference showdown with Alabama A&M University.