Florida A&M's Willie Simmons looking for progress following team's first scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football held its first inter-squad scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday evening.

Head coach Willie Simmons caught up with ABC 27 on Sunday to break down what he saw from his team. He highlighted the play from his three quarterbacks in the running for the starting job. Along with former Rickards running back De’Andre Francis for making some big plays during the scrimmage. And as this unit heads back to the practice field Sunday night, Simmons wants his guys to remain focused on the present and getting better each and every day.

“The thing we talk about in this program is getting that much better. Just an inch better everyday. We’re not looking past today, tonight to what happens next Saturday or what happens September 5th," Simmons told ABC 27. "And if 110 guys all get an inch better, imagine how much better we’ll be as a football team."

FAMU will hold its second team scrimmage on Saturday August 21st.

