Florida A&M's Willie Simmons compliments Bethune-Cookman for being better than what record shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 25th ranked Florida A&M football team has their focus deadset on Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic on Saturday in Orlando. On paper and in the standings the Rattlers are the better team. But FAMU head coach Willie Simmons has seen this exact scenario twice before. And in both cases, his team was on the losing end of the ordeal. So his key to winning is staying consistent, by sticking to what’s earned this team a top 25 ranking this year.

“They’ve played good football all season. Their record doesn't indicate the type of team they are. Coach (Terry) Sims has done a good job getting his guys up for this game," Simmons says. "And so for us it’s about going in and playing FAMU football like we’ve done all season. And again not allowing the magnitude of the game to be what causes us to be uncharacteristic and do things out of our character.”

Florida A&M and Bethune kickoff in Orlando on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.