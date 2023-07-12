Florida A&M's Ty Hanchey signs with San Francisco Giants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University athletics announced Tuesday night that Ty Hanchey signed with the San Francisco Giants baseball organization.

Hanchey - of Virginia Beach, Virginia - was a member of the Florida A&M baseball team for two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

This past spring, Hanchey played and started in 55 games, posted a .344 batting average, a .562 slugging percentage, 14 home runs, 79 RBI and 86 runs scored.

He helped the Rattlers win the SWAC baseball tournament championship, which led the team to earn a berth in the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

During the NCAA tournament at the Gainesville, Florida regional, Hanchey, listed at 5-foot-11 in height, was named to the regional’s all-tournament team; becoming the first FAMU baseball player to earn an all-tournament team selection.

Hanchey played left field and catcher for the Rattlers during the 2023 college baseball season.

He played his first two full seasons of college baseball at Norfolk State University.

Hanchey was one of five FAMU players to compete in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic on July 8 in Seattle.

The classic was a platform for baseball players who competed in baseball at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game in Seattle.

