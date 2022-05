BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Florida A&M's Jaylyn Scott will continue his journey in the NCAA East Men's Track & Field Preliminary.

The senior advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 400-meter hurdles Wednesday after placing third in his heat behind Caleb Dean (Maryland) and James Rivera (Florida State).

Scott raced in at 51.53 to earn the automatic qualification, which also sat 21st overall in the 46-man field.

The next round is scheduled for Friday, at 7:25 p.m.