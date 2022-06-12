Florida A&M's Rachel Robertson Earned Honorable Mention All-American Honors in Eugene

EUGENE ORE. (FAMUATHLETICS.COM) — Florida A&M's Rachel Robertson flew to Eugene, Oregon, as the lone Rattler to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and leaves with Honorable Mention All-American Honors.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me this season and am extremely grateful for this opportunity to represent the Rattlers in Eugene," said Florida A&M Women's Track & Field jumper Rachel Robertson.

Robertson failed to produce a jump on her first attempt but followed up with back-to-back jumps of 12.59 meters. Robertson's 12.59 meters was good for the 21st best jump of the day.

Robertson caps off her fantastic outdoor season with Honorable Mention All-American Honors and two SWAC gold medals (triple jump and high jump).