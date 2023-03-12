Florida A&M's Nyah Morgan walks off Jackson State 6-5 in 9 innings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– The Florida A&M Rattlers needed nine innings to finish the job, but earned the 6-5 extra-innings win, walking it off on senior Nyah Morgan's solo home run off of junior Victoria Salazar to claim victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers Saturday.

Senior Cris'Deona Beasley (5-2) picked up the win for Florida A&M (8-10, ). The right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out three.

In the batter's box, the Rattlers were paced by Morgan, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a home run, a walk and an RBI. Senior Melkayla Irvis put together a standout performance as well, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Florida A&M got on the board thanks to Irvis' RBI double.

The Rattlers lost the lead they built in the first, but got back on the board in the third trailing 3-1. Florida A&M picked up two runs when a single from Cuevas brought home Irvis and Beasley, which evened the score at 3-3.

Jackson State broke that tie and grabbed a 4-3 lead moving into the fifth, when Florida A&M tied the game at four.

The Lady Tigers broke the tie and grabbed the lead heading into the seventh inning, when Florida A&M got back on the board. Senior Jania Davis crossed home plate with the lone run of the inning for the Rattlers, tying the score at 5-5.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth, when Florida A&M walked it off on Morgan's one-out solo home run off of Salazar.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the third, when it pushed two runs across.

» Four Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 41 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 14 fly balls while striking out six.

» Morgan led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by senior Mnica Serrano, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

» Senior Macie Kuppenbender led the Lady Tigers pitching staff, throwing seven innings of five-run ball.

The Rattlers look to complete the sweep versus Jackson State, Sunday, Mar. 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).