Florida A&M's Moussa, Smith connect for three touchdowns to beat Alabama A&M in SWAC matchup

Rattlers earned 12th consecutive win at Bragg Stadium
Jeremy Moussa
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) stands back to pass during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jeremy Moussa
Posted at 1:22 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 01:22:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, all to Xavier Smith, as Florida A&M won its 12th straight at home, scoring 24 straight points in the second half to beat Alabama A&M 38-25 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium.

Alabama A&M took a 10-0 lead in the SWAC matchup after the first quarter and, after stopping Jah’Marae Sheread in the Rattlers’ end zone for a safety early in the second, Donovan Eaglin scored from the one on the final play of the first half to stake the Bulldogs to a 19-14 lead at halftime.

But Florida A&M held them scoreless until the final seconds.

