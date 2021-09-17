Florida A&M's match-up with South Florida is a personal game for Willie Simmons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons, Saturday's game is a personal one. The Rattlers travel to South Florida to face the FBS Bulls, and it'll be a reunion for both teams head coaches.

Simmons played college football at Clemson with USF head man Jeff Scott, and his connections to this coaching staff extend beyond Scott. Former Lincoln High stand-out BJ Daniels is the Bulls quarterback analyst. Simmons was his quarterback coach when Daniels played at Lincoln. Also on the Bulls staff? Former NFC and Florida State Seminole Ernie Sims, who coaches South Florida's linebackers. Simmons said it'll be good to see everyone, but don't get it twisted, he wants nothing more then to go into Tampa and come out with a win.

"It will be a game that's always, it's great to play against your friends and it's always great to compete against your brothers," he said. "To be able to look across the sideline and see a bunch of familiar faces will make the game that much more fun, but make no mistake about it, this game is all business. There's nothing personal, it's a business trip for us as a football team and this is a business trip for me as a head coach here."

Saturday's game at USF is set for a 7:00 kick in Tampa.