Florida A&M's Jones to play in first ever HBCU All-Star Game

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their first season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Florida A&M men's basketball team punched their ticket to the SWAC Tournament. They fell in the quarterfinals, but this team has a lot to brag about. MJ Randolph was the conference's Player of the Year, and the recognition doesn't stop there.

DJ Jones is one of just 24 collegiate basketball players selected to play in the first ever HBCU All-Star Game, which will be played during Final Four weekend of the NCAA Tournament in New Orleans.

For the grad student, who's from Baton Rouge, it's a chance to compete in from of NBA scouts in not only the game, but also in a separate scouting combine.To have the chance to represent FAMU and get his talents in front of a lot of eyes is an opportunity he's not taking for granted.

"Just lock in, make sure I'm playing to the best of my ability, don't be nervous because I'm preparing my whole life for this," he said on the moment. "I just need to make sure I do good whenever I get to that point. It's a blessing. I wasn't expecting it, but when I got the call, I was really excited. It's definitely going to be a good experience for me."

The All-Star game will be held Sunday, April the 3rd.

