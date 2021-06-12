Florida A&M's Jaylyn Scott caps off record setting season at NCAA Track & Field Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M's Jaylyn Scott finished his record-setting season in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday evening at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Scott, who entered the meet as the nation's 26ththranked competitor in the 400-meter hurdles, turned in a 51.73 in Wednesday's opening heat.

During the 2021 Outdoor season, the Bainbridge, Ga. native set personal and school records, posting a 50.36 in the East Preliminaries on May 28 to clinch his ticket to nationals, the first Rattler to make it that far since the 2015 season.