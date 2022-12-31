Watch Now
Florida A&M's Isaiah Land accepts invitation to NFL Combine

Posted at 7:56 PM, Dec 30, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M's Isaiah Land will have a chance to shine with the nation's best. The linebacker accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 NFL Combine in February in Indianapolis.

This is the second straight year a Rattler will participate in the combine, as current Dallas Cowboy Markquese Bell took part in it last year.

