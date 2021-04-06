Florida A&M wraps up spring, quarterback competition to continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team wrapped up fifteen spring practices Saturday in a big way. They were inside Bragg for an open practice where Rattler fans finally got the chance to check out their team.

The big question for this team? Who will replace Ryan Stanley at quarterback, who rewrote the record books in his time as a Rattler. It's a stiff competition, and one filled with a lot of talent. Head coach Willie Simmons complementing all of the prospects after Saturday's open practice, now it's about continuing that competition through the summer.

"The 15 days, those guys really competed well," he said. "We know replacing Ryan Stanley was at the top of our list. We have four guys that are battling it out right now. We'll add a couple more in the summer. Somebody has to fill some pretty big shoes in Ryan Stanley. Whoever it is, we will confident they'll lead this football team."

The countdown is on. Game one for FAMU, and their SWAC debut, is September the 5th.