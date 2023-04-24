Watch Now
Florida A&M women's tennis team wins SWAC women's tournament championship

Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:53:42-04

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women's tennis team defeated Jackson State 6-3 Sunday morning to claim a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

In singles competition, FAMU's No. 1 Rebekkah Gaines, No. 2 Veronica Rodriguez, No. 4 Sierra Sandy, and Reagan Harris won their matches.

In doubles competition, FAMU duos of No. 1 Sandy and Sara Rakim along with No. 3 Rodriguez and Gaines won their matches.

The Rattlers ended the SWAC portion of its schedule undefeated with nine regular season wins.

In 1997, FAMU won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) women's tennis championship; its last conference tournament title.

