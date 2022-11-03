Florida A&M women's hoops tops West Florida in exhibition match-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In women's basketball exhibition play on Wednesday evening, the Rattlers tallied a 62-58 win over the visiting West Florida Argonauts.

Ahriahna Grizzle led the team with 26 points, four assists, and five steals. Dylan Horton followed with 15 points. It was a close contest most of the way. West Florida's largest lead was 37-31 with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Rattlers took control in the third, making it a 47-41 game for their largest lead.

West Florida made it a three-point game (62-58) with 1:20 left, and Grizzle iced the game by making a free throw with four seconds left.

Rattlers travel to Gainesville for their season opener against the Gators Monday, November 7, at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

----

Follow Florida A&M Athletics

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), FAMUAth (Facebook), and @famuathletics (Instagram).