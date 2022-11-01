Florida A&M women's hoops ready for the season after bolstering roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in the thick of football season, but basketball will be here before we know it, and for the Florida A&M women, day one is this Thursday when they host West Florida in an exhibition match-up.

The Rattlers hosting media day Monday, and for this team, it's all about improving from last year. They return their leading scorer and rebounder from that team. They have seven fresh faces, all transfer athletes, some of whom have power five experience.

Head coach Shalon Pillow did that purposely. She needed experience, and she likes their growth so far.

"They do have that experience, and they can hit the floor ready to go," she said. "It's still a challenge sometimes, because they're all coming from different places, and they still have to gel and be a team. We're still working that, it's all going to come with reps, but as you said, I didn't feel like we were in a position to have seven new freshman and build from there and get them accustomed to the college level and all of those things."

The Rattlers kick off the regular season next Monday when they travel to Gainesville to face Florida.