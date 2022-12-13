Florida A&M women's hoops downs Tuskegee for second win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team notched their second win of the season on Monday night as they downed Tuskegee 77-75.

Paulla Weekes led the Rattlers with 21 points and Ahriahna Grizzle followed with 18.

The Rattlers and Golden Tigers would go to overtime tied at 67, but Florida A&M scored with under ten seconds to play to earn their second win of the season inside the Al Lawson Center.

"Everybody has their role and for us to be successful everybody has to play to their role, and we did that tonight," said Rattlers head coach Shalon Pillow. "People took advantage of their opportunities to get on the court and play, and I'm just so proud of them, it is a great team win, and we've had some adversity, we have really fought through it and now we are excited about hitting the road and playing some more competition, and to get us prepared for the conference."

A big win for the Rattlers, and up next for Florida A&M is a road date at Mississippi State on Thursday night.