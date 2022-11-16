Florida A&M women's hoops downs Georgia State in home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida A&M women's basketball team defeated Georgia State 65-57 to earn their first win of the season.

Ahriahna Grizzle led the Rattlers in their home opener with 18 points and Dylan Horton returned to the floor with 15. The win improves the Rattlers record to 1-2 on the season.

"It's amazing growth for this program and for this culture because we have got players now who have got a lot of fight and when things get hard, they don't panic they don't quit and they just keep on fighting, and that is the identity that we want to have as basketball players here at FAMU," said Rattlers head coach Shalon Pillow. "Just to be able to be here, in the snake pit and compete, and a win is great for the journey."

Up next for Florida A&M, a date with Michigan State on Thursday.