Florida A&M women's basketball team loses to Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team held Southern to just 20 percent from deep in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 55-49 to the Southern Lady Jaguars on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) had two players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 16 points and two steals. Skylar Baltezegar added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Ahriahna Grizzle added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

Baltezegar pulled down four offensive rebounds to lead an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Florida A&M, grabbing 16 boards and turning them into 15 second chance points.

The Florida A&M defense was a problem in Saturday's game, forcing 22 Southern turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 16 points on the other end of the floor. Grizzle's three steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

Southern (5-9, 2-1 SWAC) was led by Genovea Johnson's 13 points in the win.