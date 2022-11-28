Florida A&M women's basketball team loses to South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Ivet Subirats and Mide Oriyomi combined to score 34 total points, but the Rattlers fell to the South Alabama Jaguars 62-52 on the road Sunday.

The Rattlers (1-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Subirats, who had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Oriyomi tacked on 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Skylar Baltezegar added four points and two steals.

Led by Oriyomi's four offensive rebounds, Florida A&M did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 11 boards that resulted in three second chance points.

Florida A&M forced 20 South Alabama turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 19 points on the offensive end of the floor. Subirats' five steals led the way for Florida A&M.

Florida A&M started off strong, putting together a 20-14 lead heading into the second quarter. Florida A&M did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 10 of its 20 points close to the basket.

The Rattlers maintained their lead in the game's second frame and entered halftime with a 27-21 edge. Florida A&M dominated in the paint, scoring six of its seven points close to the basket.

South Alabama then took a 38-33 lead following intermission before Florida A&M went on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Oriyomi, to tie things up at 38 with 2:40 to go in the third. The Rattlers could not advance their rally further as the Jaguars took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter. Florida A&M knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 11 total points.

South Alabama kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 53-38 advantage before Florida A&M went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Malerie Brooks' three, to shrink the deficit to 53-43 with 3:52 to go in the contest. The Rattlers were unable to cut further into the deficit by the end of the game, losing 62-52. Florida A&M fired away from deep in the quarter, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 14 points.