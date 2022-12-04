Florida A&M women’s basketball team loses to Sam Houston State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women’s basketball team lost to Sam Houston State 70-62 Saturday inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of Florida A&M University.

Dylan Horton led FAMU (1-6) with a team best 18 points and five rebounds, while Ahriahna Grizzle followed with 16 points and six rebounds.

They were the only two players for the Rattlers to score 10 or more points in the game.

FAMU shot just 36.2% (25-of-69) from the field.

Sam Houston State (3-4) was led by Chyna Allen’s game high 23 points in the win.

The visiting Bearkats also struggled shooting from the field as they made just 23 of 68 shots (33.8%) in the contest.

Sam Houston State made 20 of 26 shots from the free-throw line, while FAMU made just 9 of 16 baskets from the free-throw line.

Florida A&M hosts NCAA Division II opponent Tuskegee University on Dec. 12.