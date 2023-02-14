Florida A&M women’s basketball team loses game to Alcorn State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women’s basketball team lost to Alcorn State 73-67 Monday night inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of FAMU.

Mide Oriyomi led FAMU in the Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup with 20 points and added five steals, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.

Ivet Subirats followed with 15 points and three rebounds, while Ahriahna Grizzle and Paulla Weekes each scored 13 points for the Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 SWAC).

Destiny Brown and Nakia Cheatham paced the visiting Braves (10-14, 6-7 SWAC) with 18 points each in the victory.

Up next, the Rattlers travel to Montgomery, Alabama to take on SWAC foe Alabama State Saturday.