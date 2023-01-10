Florida A&M women's basketball team edged by Grambling in overtime

GRAMBLING, La. — Florida A&M women's basketball (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) fall 71-68 to Grambling State in overtime, dropping to 0-3 to start SWAC play. Dylan Horton had a team-high 19 points.

The Rattlers held an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Dylan Horton's three before the buzzer gave the Rattlers a 21-10 advantage. The Tigers cut the Rattlers lead with a 7-0 run three minutes into the second quarter. Florida A&M answered back with an 8-0 run.

The Rattlers leveraged that into a 33-29 halftime lead. In the third, GSU hit free throws to tie the game at 33. The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer to make it 36-35 in the third.

The Tigers led 57-49, their largest lead of the game midway through the fourth.

The Rattlers battled to tie the game at 59 late in the fourth on a three by Ivet Subirats, followed by an and-one by Ahriahna Grizzle. The game was tied 62 all at the end of regulation.

The Rattlers were outscored 9-6 in the overtime period.

Leah Morrow paced Grambling State (4-11, 3-1 SWAC) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals in the victory.