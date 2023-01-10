Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M women's basketball team edged by Grambling in overtime

Tigers 71, Rattlers 68
Dylan Horton
Gary McCullough/AP
AP file photo: Florida A&M guard Dylan Horton (23) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Dylan Horton
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:25:33-05

GRAMBLING, La. — Florida A&M women's basketball (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) fall 71-68 to Grambling State in overtime, dropping to 0-3 to start SWAC play. Dylan Horton had a team-high 19 points.

The Rattlers held an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Dylan Horton's three before the buzzer gave the Rattlers a 21-10 advantage. The Tigers cut the Rattlers lead with a 7-0 run three minutes into the second quarter. Florida A&M answered back with an 8-0 run.

The Rattlers leveraged that into a 33-29 halftime lead. In the third, GSU hit free throws to tie the game at 33. The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer to make it 36-35 in the third.

The Tigers led 57-49, their largest lead of the game midway through the fourth.

The Rattlers battled to tie the game at 59 late in the fourth on a three by Ivet Subirats, followed by an and-one by Ahriahna Grizzle. The game was tied 62 all at the end of regulation.

The Rattlers were outscored 9-6 in the overtime period.

Leah Morrow paced Grambling State (4-11, 3-1 SWAC) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals in the victory.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming