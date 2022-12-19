Florida A&M women's basketball team drops contest to California

BERKELEY, Calif. — Dylan Horton scored 22 points, but the Florida A&M women's basketball team fell to the Cal Golden Bears 88-58 on the road Sunday.

The Rattlers (2-8) had two players score in double figures, led by Horton, who had 22 points. Skylar Baltezegar tacked on 10 points and seven rebounds and Paulla Weekes added nine points.

Led by Baltezegar's four offensive rebounds, Florida A&M did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 11 boards that resulted in five second chance points.

Florida A&M struggled out of the gate, falling behind 20-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 41-19 halftime deficit.

Florida A&M started to cut into the deficit after halftime, bringing it to 61-43 by the end of the third quarter. Florida A&M played well near the basket, scoring 14 of its 24 points in the paint.

Florida A&M could not pull any closer in the fourth.