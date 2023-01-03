Florida A&M women's basketball team drops contest to Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team got a 26-point performance from the bench, but fell 85-50 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-9, 1-0 SWAC) at home inside the Al Lawson Center Monday.

The Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Eliya Ellis, who had 13 points and six rebounds. Paulla Weekes added 11 points and two steals from the bench and Malerie Brooks chipped in as well with 10 points and two steals off the bench.

Dylan Horton pulled down four offensive rebounds to lead an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Florida A&M, grabbing 17 boards and turning them into 12 second chance points.

Florida A&M forced 27 Bethune-Cookman turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 22 points on the other end of the floor. Ivet Subirats' three steals led the way for Florida A&M.

Chanel Wilson led B-CU with 25 points in the win.