Florida A&M women's basketball team defeats Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University women's basketball team defeated Mississippi Valley State University 69-53 Monday afternoon inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of FAMU in Tallahassee.

The Rattlers led by 21 points during the game to secure their first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory of the season.

FAMU (3-13,1-4 SWAC) had two players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 19 points, four assists and seven steals. Mide Oriyomi tacked on 18 points and two steals off the bench and Eliya Ellis added five points, two steals and two blocks.

Florida A&M grabbed 44 rebounds in Monday's game compared to Mississippi Valley State's 39, led by seven boards from Caylan Jones. The Rattlers also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 19 rebounds into 14 second chance points.

The Florida A&M defense held Mississippi Valley State shooters to just 35.6 percent from the field.

Kirsen Hunt led MVSU (2-15,0-6 SWAC) with 10 points and six rebounds.