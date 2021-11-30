Florida A&M women's basketball falls to Ohio

ATHENS, OH. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team began its trip to the Buckeye State in a 98-45 loss to Ohio Monday (Nov. 29). Dylan Horton finished the night with her third straight game in double-digits, as she led all Rattler scorers with 11 points.

While the Bobcats entered the locker room with a 20-point halftime lead, the scoreboard read: FAMU 19, OHIO 16 with 6:17 to go. It was quite an eventful half inside the Convocation Center, where the Rattlers were down by seven before countering with a 17-4 run. Five had a hand in the almost seven-minute stretch, and Horton sank the 3-pointer for the team's 17-16 edge; things sat at 42-22 at the break.

FAMU improved its production each of the first three quarters, stamped by a 16-point effort.

Horton also recorded a team-high six rebounds in 32 minutes of action, while Anisah Douglas, Tia Bradshaw, and Alana Busby-Dunphy added six points apiece.

The Rattlers will remain in Ohio for a Tuesday contest at Dayton. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.