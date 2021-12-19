Florida A&M women's basketball falls to College of Charleston

CONWAY, SC. (famuathletics.com) — For the second time in as many games, Dylan Horton and Anisja Harris recorded double-digit points; this time, in the Florida A&M women's basketball team's 83-60 loss to the College of Charleston Sunday (Dec. 19).

The Rattlers were energized and lively in the first quarter, where they led by as many as six points, but the second was not quite the same. They were outscored 22-4 in the latter stanza, as CoC managed a 41-19 advantage at halftime, and the lone bright spot was the play of Horton and Harris. The two combined for 14 of FAMU's points at the break, and Horton also contributed a bucket in the team's 9-1 run to kick off the third. The Rattlers notched a quarter-high 23 points in the quarter but couldn't narrow the gap.

Harris recorded the Rattlers' first double-double of the season on 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Horton added a team-high 15 points.

The Rattlers will enjoy their holiday break before returning to the Al Lawson Center on Thursday (Dec. 30) to play host to North Florida. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.