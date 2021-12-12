Watch
Florida A&M women's basketball drops home opener

Posted at 11:49 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 23:49:28-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — The Rattlers had their first home game since 2019 and fell short 68-55 to Texas A&M International.

After tying the game at seven in the first, the Rattlers could not slow down the Dustdevils as they went on a 16-9 run to take a 23-16 first-quarter lead.

The Rattlers were outscored in the second quarter 15-11, had an even 14-14 third quarter, and outscored 16-14 in the fourth.

Anisja Harris set a new season-high in points as she led the Rattlers with 20-points.

Team Leaders

Points - 20, Anisja Harris
Rebounds - 14, Staysha Allen
Assists - 2, Tia Bradshaw
Steals - 1, Four Tied
Blocks - 2, Alana Busby-Dunphy

The Rattlers are back on the road for three straight games before returning home on December 30th.

