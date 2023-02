HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama A&M women's basketball team defeated visiting Florida A&M 77-65 Monday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup.

Dylan Horton led the Rattlers (5-21,3-12 SWAC) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Paulla Weekes added 12 points.

Amiah Simmons led the Bulldogs (13-12,11-4 SWAC) with 20 points and five rebounds, while Amani Free scored 18 points in the win.

Up next, FAMU host Grambling State Saturday.