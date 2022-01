TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team hadn't played in a week when they took the floor Monday night. Their game Saturday was won by way of forfeit after Alcorn State didn't travel due to COVID protocol.

Only one player scored in double figures in their 90-34 loss to Jackson State. Malerie Brooks scored 12. FAMU drops to 3-4 in conference play. They travel to Huntsville Saturday to face Alabama A&M.