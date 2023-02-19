Florida A&M women fall to Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M women’s basketball team lost to host Alabama State 65-54 Saturday afternoon.

Florida A&M (5-20, 3-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was led in the conference game by Dylan Horton’s 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ivet Subirats and Mide Oriyomi scored nine points each.

The Rattlers struggled shooting the basketball as they made just 21-of-71 shots (29.6%) during the game.

Shmya Ward led ASU (13-12, 10-4 SWAC) with 21 points and five rebounds, while Ayana Emmanuel followed with 20 points.

Jayla Crawford posted 11 points and six assists in the win. The Hornets made 22-of-46 shots (47.8%) during the game.

FAMU’s next game is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at SWAC foe Alabama A&M.