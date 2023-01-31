Watch Now
Florida A&M women drop SWAC game to Alabama State

Hornets 77, Rattlers 68
The Florida A&M University women's basketball team dropped a SWAC game to Alabama State 77-68, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 inside the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 12:29 AM, Jan 31, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women's basketball team dropped a Southwestern Athletic Conference game to Alabama State 77-68 Monday inside the Al Lawson Center.

Ahriahna Grizzle led FAMU (4-16,2-7 SWAC) with a game high 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, while teammate Dylan Horton added 11 points.

Shmya Ward paced ASU (9-11,6-3 SWAC) with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Ayana Emmanuel followed with 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the win.

