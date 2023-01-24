Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M women drop contest to Jackson State

Tigers 72, Rattlers 51
Ivet Subirats
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida A&M guard Ivet Subirats (13) advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Ivet Subirats
Posted at 12:12 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 00:12:48-05

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday.

The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 12 points and two steals. Ivet Subirats tacked on 12 points and three steals and Ahriahna Grizzle helped out with 12 points and four assists.

Florida A&M's defense held Jackson State to only 20 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 40 percent from the field.

Jariyah Covington led JSU (9-8, 6-1 SWAC) with 18 points in the win.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming