Florida A&M women drop contest to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team kept Jackson State to just 20 percent from 3-point range in a 3-for-15 shooting performance, but fell 72-51 to the Lady Tigers on the road Monday.

The Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 12 points and two steals. Ivet Subirats tacked on 12 points and three steals and Ahriahna Grizzle helped out with 12 points and four assists.

Florida A&M's defense held Jackson State to only 20 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 40 percent from the field.

Jariyah Covington led JSU (9-8, 6-1 SWAC) with 18 points in the win.