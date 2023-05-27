Watch Now
Florida A&M wins games against Prairie View A&M, Alabama State Friday

The Florida A&amp;M baseball team defeated Prairie View A&amp;M and Alabama State Friday, May 26, 2023 in the SWAC baseball tournament at Mac Nease Baseball Park on the campus of Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, Georgia to keep its season alive.
Posted at 11:57 PM, May 26, 2023
In an elimination game, the Rattlers defeated the Panthers 1-0 Friday morning to advance to a matchup against ASU Friday afternoon.

The Rattlers defeated the Hornets 8-6.

FAMU will play Alabama State again Saturday at noon in an elimination game.

The winner of Saturday's elimination game advances to the SWAC tournament championship game Sunday.

