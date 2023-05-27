Florida A&M wins games against Prairie View A&M, Alabama State Friday

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team defeated Prairie View A&M and Alabama State Friday during the SWAC baseball tournament at Mac Nease Baseball Park on the campus of Georgia Tech University.

In an elimination game, the Rattlers defeated the Panthers 1-0 Friday morning to advance to a matchup against ASU Friday afternoon.

The Rattlers defeated the Hornets 8-6.

FAMU will play Alabama State again Saturday at noon in an elimination game.

The winner of Saturday's elimination game advances to the SWAC tournament championship game Sunday.