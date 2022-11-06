Watch Now
Florida A&M wins 7th straight, beats Southern at Bragg Stadium

FAMU 30, Southern 16
Florida A M North Carolina Football
Chris Seward/AP
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa looks to pass against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Florida A M North Carolina Football
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 30-16 victory over Southern on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Moussa was 17-of-34 passing for 224 yards. Xavier Smith had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown for Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Besean McCray's 35-yard touchdown run pulled Southern to 20-16 midway through the third quarter. Moussa's 5-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitte capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive to push the Rattlers' lead to 27-16 late in the third.

McCray completed 8 of 20 passes for 88 yards, threw one interception and finished with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries for Southern (5-4, 3-3).

