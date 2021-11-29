Florida A&M volleyball will stay in-state for opening round of NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M volleyball team received its destination for the opening round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament and will soon head to Gainesville for a Thursday (Dec. 2) match at Florida.

Gainesville First & Second Rounds

First Round | Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M vs. Florida - 7 p.m.

Second Round | Friday, Dec. 3

Winner of FAMU/UF vs. Winner of South Alabama/Miami - 7 p.m.

Ticket Information

Florida will serve as the site host for the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament. General admission tickets will go on sale Monday at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, at the Gator Ticket Office, or by calling the Gator Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

All-Session Tickets

Reserved Seating – $15

Adult General Admission – $12

Child General Admission (12 & U) – $8

Loge Seats – $30

Courtside Seats – $40

Single-Match Tickets

Reserved Seating – $10

Adult General Admission – $8

Child General Admission (12 & U) – $5

