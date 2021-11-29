Watch
Florida A&M volleyball will stay in-state for opening round of NCAA Tournament

FAMU Athletics
FAMU volleyball
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M volleyball team received its destination for the opening round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament and will soon head to Gainesville for a Thursday (Dec. 2) match at Florida.

Gainesville First & Second Rounds
First Round | Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida A&M vs. Florida - 7 p.m.

Second Round | Friday, Dec. 3
Winner of FAMU/UF vs. Winner of South Alabama/Miami - 7 p.m.

Ticket Information 
Florida will serve as the site host for the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament. General admission tickets will go on sale Monday at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online, at the Gator Ticket Office, or by calling the Gator Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

All-Session Tickets
Reserved Seating – $15
Adult General Admission – $12
Child General Admission (12 & U) – $8
Loge Seats – $30
Courtside Seats – $40

Single-Match Tickets
Reserved Seating – $10
Adult General Admission – $8
Child General Admission (12 & U) – $5

