Florida A&M volleyball hopes to restore legacy in upcoming NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in 11 years the Florida A&M volleyball team will play in the NCAA tournament. And good news Rattler fans, they’ll play their opening round match right here in the Sunshine State. As they make the trip down to Gainesville to take on the 16th ranked Florida Gators.

And this season has already been stamped as one of the best in the history of FAMU volleyball. And when you consider how storied the history of Rattler volleyball is the magnitude of what this team was able to do in it’s inaugural season in the SWAC Conference only intensifies it. Head coach Gokhan Yilmaz says that the vision is to restore Florida A&M volleyball to the days of old and make trips to the Big Dance the new standard, at the highest of Seven Hills.

“We have a storied history as a volleyball program here at FAMU. But the last time we were in the NCAA Tournament was 2009. And then we kind of fell off the map a little bit. But our goal is to be in the NCAA Tournament every year, be in contention to win a conference championship," Yilmaz told ABC 27. "So this is a perfect opportunity for us to go show everyone in the country that we’re a good volleyball team.”

FAMU and Florida game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night.