Florida A&M volleyball downs Delta Devils on senior day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday morning, the Florida A&M volleyball team closed the regular season the right way with a sweep of Mississippi Valley State.

On what was a successful senior day, the Rattlers clinched a share of the conference crown with a SWAC record of 15-1. The Rattlers will now head into the conference tournament as the two seed and according to head coach Gokhan Yilmaz, his team is ready for what's to come.

"I am glad that we finished on a high note, yesterday we played a pretty competitive game and today it is nice to see our kids focused, we only have one week left now," said Yilmaz. "Looking forward to carrying the momentum into Houston next week. I think we are ready; we have a lot of experience, we have kids who want to win and even today showed, I told them at the end of the match that they played like a team who loves to play volleyball and that is really great."

And the SWAC tournament will get underway in Houston on Friday.