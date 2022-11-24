Florida A&M volleyball confident ahead of NCAA Selection Show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the second straight year, the Florida A&M volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Rattlers won the SWAC Championship over the weekend, which earns them that automatic bid.

This team knew they had the potential to be good, and even with an improved conference as a whole, the Rattlers swept their way through that conference tournament. Now, they have a chance to make a little bit of noise in the postseason, and while they won't know where they're headed until Sunday, they're an experienced bunch and they'll be ready to go no matter who the opponent.

"It's one of the goals we have every year starting. We want to play in December," said head coach Gokhan Yilmaz. "We were able to accomplish that this year as well. Last year we didn't have a very good showing. We played a very good team in Florida. I think this year we're better and more experienced. We are confident we are going to be more competitive coming into that match, and hopefully play a match where we'll surprise everybody."

The NCAA volleyball selection show is Sunday at 7:30 p.m.