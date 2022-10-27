Florida A&M University athletics receives positive NCAA academic performance audit

(WTXL) — The NCAA has notified Florida A&M University of a clean audit of its Division 1 Academic Performance Program.

In a news release sent to ABC 27 Wednesday FAMU says, "For the 15 areas covered, the Committee determined that FAMU substantially complied with the NCAA requirements, and no action was required."

This follows a rocky start to FAMU's football season when 20 FAMU football players were ruled ineligible to play in their game against University of North Carolina.

Since then, the university committed to hiring five new compliance officers and two new academic advisers to assist with athletics compliance.