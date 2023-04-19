Florida A&M tennis ready to compete for a SWAC tournament title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M women's tennis team couldn't have dominated conference play any more this season. The Rattlers, were your regular season conference champions after closing SWAC play 9-0, so to say they're a confident group heading into this weekend's SWAC Tournament would be an accurate statement.

The ladies are looking for the programs first tournament title in more than two decades, and according to coach, her group is focused on the task at hand.

"We all want that end goal and that is that championship, and to get that ring and I think that is more what they are getting excited about, of the opportunity to go out there and win," said head coach Rochelle Houston. "I think it's just the confidence, every time you win, you build that confidence, you believe in yourself that you can do it and I think you know us doing that well, put a target on our backs but I think these girls are up for the challenge."

The 2023 SWAC Tournament kicks off Friday in New Orleans.