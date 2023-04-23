Florida A&M takes a 16-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, FL --Senior Ty Hanchey racked up five RBIs to help propel the Florida A&M Rattlers past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 16-12 on Saturday.

Sophomore Caleb Granger (0-0) got the win for Florida A&M (20-18, ). The right-hander went 5.1 innings, giving up seven runs, all of them earned, on 11 hits, allowing two walks and striking out six. Junior Grant Harrison also pitched well, going 2.2 shutout innings while allowing one hit, walking none and striking out two.

Hanchey went 2-for-5 with a home run in addition to his five RBIs for the Rattlers. Senior Janmikell Bastardo furnished a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and four RBI. Freshman Jordan Brown also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate while adding a home run, a walk and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the scoreboard first, starting in the third inning. Florida A&M's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a three-run home run off the bat of Hanchey.

The Rattlers lost the lead they built in the third, but got back on the board in the fifth trailing 6-4. The Florida A&M offense exploded for five runs, highlighted by a two-run home run off the bat of Brown and a two-run double from Bastardo, which brought the score to 9-6 in favor of the Rattlers.

Mississippi Valley State narrowed Florida A&M's lead to 9-7 before the Rattlers stretched the advantage to 11-7 in the sixth inning. The Rattlers scored twice, with one run coming across on junior Sebastian Greico's single.

Florida A&M kept the Delta Devils without a run before their offense got back to their scoring ways the next inning. The Rattlers scored five runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Greico and a two-run single from Bastardo, bringing the score to 16-7 in favor of Florida A&M. Mississippi Valley State put five runs on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Rattlers still coasted to the 16-12 win.

GAME NOTES

» Granger struck out six Delta Devils hitters.

» Hanchey and Bastardo drove in at least four runs for Florida A&M.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed five runs across.

» Six Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Rattlers had a total of 16 hits.

» Florida A&M went 7-for-14 (.500) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 47 Mississippi Valley State hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out 10.

» The Rattlers drew eight walks from Mississippi Valley State pitching.

» Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI.

» Mississippi Valley State was led offensively by freshman Figueroa, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

» Sophomore Salazar-Orte led the Delta Devils pitching staff, throwing three innings of four-run ball.

