Florida A&M sweeps Saturday doubleheader over Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (24-23, 17-6 SWAC) went 2-0 in Saturday's doubleheader against Alabama State at Moore-Kittles, winning game one 7-5 and game two 12-5. The Rattlers victories over the Hornets moves them to first place in the SWAC Eastern Division.

Game one

In the first inning, LJ Bryant got on the board on an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers added one more on a walk with bases loaded to make it a 2-0 game. At the bottom of the fourth, Jared Weber hit a solo home run to make it a 3-0 game. The Rattlers took a 5-2 lead at the bottom of the seventh on a two-run RBI by Zeddric Burnham. The Hornets made it a close game in the eighth, making it a 6-5 game.

Game two

The Rattlers didn't waste taking the lead in game two. The Rattlers scored five runs in the first inning. Joseph Pierini got things going for the Rattlers, hitting an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Burnham. The Rattlers made it a 5-0 game on an Adam Haidermota two-run RBI double. The Hornets mounted a comeback at the top of the third, scoring three runs to tie the game 5-5. The Rattlers regained the lead at the bottom of the third, crossing home plate on an error to go up 6-5. The Rattlers added two more runs on wild pitches by the Hornets to go up 9-5.

The Rattlers and the Hornets will conclude the series tomorrow at 1 p.m.