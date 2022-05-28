Florida A&M stays alive at SWAC baseball tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida A&M Baseball took care of business this time around, defeating Prairie View 17-1 in dominating fashion to avoid elimination Friday afternoon at Regions Field.

The Rattlers scored first at the bottom of the first on a three-run home run by Ty Hanchey to take a 3-0 lead.

The Rattlers added one more on an RBI single by Jared Weber to make it a 4-0 game. The Rattlers extended their lead at the bottom of the third on another multi-run home run by Hanchey to give the Rattlers a 6-0 advantage.

LJ Bryant got in on the home run festivities, hitting a solo shot to put the Rattlers up 7-0. The Rattlers crossed home plate again at the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch to extend the Rattlers lead to 8-0.

The Rattlers continued to dominate the Panthers, getting to double-digits on a Jared Weber two-run home run at the bottom of the sixth, making it a 10-1 game.

The Rattlers put together a nine-run inning at the bottom of the sixth before the game was called in the seventh.

The Rattlers will be a game away from the championship round when they face Southern in a revenge game Saturday at 9 a.m. Central Time, 10 a.m. Eastern Time.