Florida A&M softball wins series over Mississippi Valley State with 5-0 shutout on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M softball hosted Mississippi Valley for their SWAC series home-opener and won the series after a 5-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.

Game One | MVSU 7 - FAMU 2

The Delta Devilettes scored first in the first game of the series, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the third after the Devilettes doubled down the left-field line, driving in two unearned runs. The Rattlers responded with a run in the bottom of the third and the fourth to tie the game. Each team saw three scoreless innings to go into extra, in which the Delta Devilettes scored five runs in the top of the eighth to win the first game.

Game Two | FAMU 5 - MVSU 3

The Delta Devilettes opened game two up with an unearned run to take a quick 1-0 lead, but the Rattlers responded with a huge first inning. Back-to-back doubles from Anizya Vargas and Brandice Boatwright drove in four runs for the Rattlers to take a 4-1 lead. The Delta Devilettes scored another unearned run in the top of the second to make it a 4-2 game and added another run in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game. The Rattlers responded with a run of their own from a MelKayla Irvis double, driving in Vargas to give the Rattlers a 5-3 lead. In the top of the seventh, the Delta Devilettes had two straight outs and got a runner on base after being hit by a pitch, but the next at-bat resulted in a pop-up to Brandice Boatwright, giving the Rattlers their first SWAC win and Boatwright's second win on the season.

Game Three | FAMU 5 - MVSU 0

The Rattlers struck first after a walk from Kiauna Watson, and back-to-back doubles from Nyah Morgan and Desirae Beacham gave the Rattlers a quick 2-0 lead after one inning. The Rattlers added another run in the second after recording two quick outs. MelKayla Irvis singled and stole second before Kiauna Watson drove Irvis in for the Rattlers' third run. The Rattlers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth after Kiauna Watson drove in Kyami Cruz and MelKayla Irvis scored off a sac-fly from Nyah Morgan. Cris'Deona Beasley and the Rattlers would hold the Delta Devilettes scoreless for three more innings to win the series to improve their conference record to 2-4. Beasley picked up her fourth win of the season.

The Rattlers travel to Huntsville, Alabama, for their weekend series versus Alabama A&M.