Florida A&M softball team tops Alabama State in ninth inning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M softball returned home for their final home series and did not disappoint in game one as the Rattlers defeated the Hornets 4-2 with a two-run walk-off home run from Destiny Cuevas in the bottom of the ninth.

The Hornets took advantage of the Rattlers early after Lauryn Peppers walked the bases loaded, and an infield fly allowed the Hornets to score an unearned run to open the game.

The Rattlers could not make anything happen until the fourth inning when Desirae Beacham had a leadoff single and advanced to second from a Hornets error.

Destiny Cuevas came up next and doubled to left center scoring in Beacham. Two at-bats later, Lauryn Peppers doubled down the leftfield line scoring Cuevas.

The Hornets managed to take advantage of a couple of errors from the Rattlers to tie the game with their second unearned run. In the bottom of the seventh and eighth, the Rattlers had runners in scoring position but could not take advantage of the situation.

Desirae Beacham had a two-out single down leftfield after the Rattlers held the Hornets scoreless in the ninth. Destiny Cuevas came up with a chance to be the hero and did not disappoint with a two-run bomb to left field to win the series opener.

The Rattlers had four hitters with two hits (Desirae Beacham, Destiny Cuevas, Lauryn Peppers, and Mia Blasingane) and Cuevas led the Rattlers with three RBIs.

Lauryn Peppers dominated the mound allowing only two hits through nine innings to earn her third win of the season.

After Friday afternoon's victory and two losses from Mississippi Valley State, the Rattlers have clinched a spot in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers are currently tied for second place with Jackson State with a 12-10 conference record but own the tiebreaker.