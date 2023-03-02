Florida A&M softball team drops contest to Southeastern Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University softball team lost to Southeastern Louisiana 10-4 Wednesday at the FAMU Complex.

FAMU (6-10) and Southeastern Louisiana (13-2) each tallied 11 hits during the game.

Jane’a Mobley led the Rattlers by going 3-for-4 batting with a double, a run scored and three RBI, MelKayla Irvis followed with a triple, a run scored and an RBI, Jania Davis posted two hits with a run scored and two RBI, Nyah Morgan had a hit, while Destine Cuevas was credited with an RBI.

Lexi Johnson and Maria Detillier each registered three hits. Johnson finished with a home run and three RBI, while Detillier had two RBI in the win.

MC Comeaux pitched four innings in the circle, registered three strikeouts, six hits, an earned run and gave up a run to earn the win for the Lions.

Leah Marshall and Lainee Bailey each pitched during the game for the Lions as Bailey was credited with the save.

Up next, the Rattlers host Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Jackson State for a three-game SWAC series beginning Friday, March 10.