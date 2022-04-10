Florida A&M softball sweeps Jackson State with clutch hitting performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — FAMU softball used some clutch hitting late in both games to sweep today's doubleheader and series from visiting Jackson State. The Rattlers took game one 6-5 on a walk-off double by Melkayla Irvis and game two 4-3 on a 5th inning RBI single by Anizya Vargas.

Game One

The Rattlers got the scoring started early in the first inning as Desirae Beacham drove Nyah Morgan home with an RBI double. In the top of the 2nd. Then, the Tigers tied it up after Alex Arredondo attempted to steal 2nd and was caught out, but the throw allowed Isis Taylor to score. Then, the Rattlers took the lead back in the bottom of the 4th on an RBI single by Melkayla Irvis. Jackson State then brought runs home in the top half of the 5th inning to take a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the 6th, the Rattlers scored three runs to make it a 5-5 game thanks to clutch hits by Kiauna Watson and Nyah Morgan. Then in the home 7th, Melkayla Irvis came up and ripped a double into the right-center field gap that scored Zoi Hall and gave the Rattlers the walk-off win.

The Rattlers were led on the mound by Cris'Deona Beasley, who got her sixth win on the season, and on offense, Melkayla Irvis and Aniyza Vargas went 4 for 4 in the game, with Irvis driving in 2 runs.

Game Two

The Rattlers again got off to a quick start by adding three runs in the first two innings. The first two runs came on a 2-run bomb by Nyah Morgan, which was her fifth home run of the season. The third run was scored on an RBI single by Kiauna Watson, that drove in Melkayla Irvis. Jackson State then preceded to tie the game with a 2-run home run of their own and a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Aniyza Vargas then came up in the 5th inning and ripped a 2-out single into center field that scored Alexis Jones to give the Rattlers a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

Freshman Lauryn Peppers pitched six great innings for the Rattlers and got her second win on the season. Nadia Zenteno shut the door in the seventh and got her first save of the year. A strong collective effort led the Rattlers as eight hitters got a hit with Nyah Morgan's two-run home run and Aniyza Vargas' fifth inning single being to two biggest.

The Rattlers are back in action on Tuesday as they welcome visiting Jacksonville University at 4 p.m.