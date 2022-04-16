Florida A&M softball splits with Alabama A&M Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M softball returned to Tallahassee looking to extend their home win streak to six but fell short in the first game to Alabama A&M 5-1. The Rattlers responded in the second game with a 5-0 win.

Game One (Alabama A&M 5 - Florida A&M 1)

The Rattlers and Bulldogs saw three and a half scoreless innings before the Rattlers managed to get a run on the board after Nyah Morgan reached home from an Aniyza Vargas sac fly to right field. In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs got the bases loaded, and a double drove all three runners in to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the top of the seventh to win the first game 5-1.

Game Two (Florida A&M 5 - Alabama A&M 0)

The Rattlers struck first for the second consecutive game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third as Jane'a Mobley hit a two-run triple with two outs driving in Nyah Morgan and Destiny Cuevas. The Rattlers added to the 2-0 lead in the next inning with two more runs as Mia Blasingane batted in Cris'Deona Beasley and Destiny Cuevas batted in Melkayla Irvis with a sac fly to right field, taking a 4-0 lead through four. The Bulldogs had the Rattlers on their toes in the top of the sixth as they had the bases loaded with two outs, but Cris'Deona Beasley had a clutch strikeout to end the half. The next half inning, the Rattlers added another run as Destiny Cuevas hit an RBI double to right-center field driving in Alexis Jones.

Cris'Deona Beasley pitched a shutout as she struck out ten batters and allowed three hits. Beasley picked up her eighth win of the season.

The Rattlers host Alabama A&M tomorrow for their autism awareness game at 1 p.m. Eastern. Tickets to tomorrow's game are free.

